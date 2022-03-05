Rich Ricci has another strong team heading to the Cheltenham Festival this year. John Ingles assesses his key runners.

Gaelic Warrior Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle Gaelic Warrior has yet to actually race in the Ricci colours but the bookmakers are taking no chances with him for his intended stable debut for Willie Mullins in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle for which he’s a firm favourite across the board. He had three races at Auteuil between April and June of last year for the training partnership of Hector de Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire, finishing third in his last couple of starts. The principals in those races went on to prove themselves some of the top juveniles in France in the autumn which could mean that Gaelic Warrior has been let in lightly in the Boodles on a BHA mark of 129. He looks an interesting runner in a race that Mullins has yet to win.

Chacun Pour Soi Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase There’s little doubt that Chacun Pour Soi is the best horse that will be competing in the Ricci colours at Cheltenham later this month but has his best chance of winning at the Festival passed him by? He made a belated Cheltenham debut in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase for which he started at odds on as the standout two-mile chaser but fluffed his lines in finishing only third behind lesser rivals Put The Kettle On and Nube Negra. While likely to meet that pair again in this year’s contest, Chacun Pour Soi faces bigger threats from the outstanding second-season chasers Shishkin and, from his own stable, Energumene. Chacun Pour Soi’s latest visit to Britain also ended in disappointment in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown but some electric jumping on the way to his third victory in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month served as a reminder that he remains very much a top-notch chaser. Mercurey Weatherbys Champion Bumper The Riccis have two entries in the Champion Bumper. The ex-French five-year-old Houlanbatordechais hasn’t been out yet for his new connections but they’ve unleashed four-year-old Mercurey to some effect, his debut at Gowran in January being preceded by a glowing report from Rich Ricci several days beforehand. Mercurey certainly lived up to his billing, sent off the 30/100 favourite and making short work of his rivals in the four-year-old bumper, all bar one of them making their debuts. Mercurey made most of the running, travelling powerfully, before quickening clear in the final furlong to win by thirteen lengths. Cue Card remains the only four-year-old to win the Champion Bumper since 1995, though Mullins won the same Gowran bumper with Blue Sari who went very close at Cheltenham three years ago.

