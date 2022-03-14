Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost runs through her thoughts on day one of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, including Frodon who she rides in the Ultima.

It’s great to be starting the week with two nice rides, and I couldn’t be more excited. There will be no hiding place for Frodon under top weight in the Ultima Handicap Chase (14.50), giving away upwards of 9lb to what’s going to be a maximum field, but his mark of 164 is the same as when he won a decent handicap off the exact same course and distance less than 18 months ago, and he hasn’t exactly gone backwards. He’s won three top races since then, including a King George at Kempton and a Champion Chase at Down Royal, and the Down Royal form looks really good as he beat Galvin, who won another Grade 1 at Leopardstown next time and is just about favourite for Friday’s Boodles Gold Cup, and Minella Indo, who won the Gold Cup a year ago. Down Royal was huge - what he did there was Frodon all over - and although he hasn’t run well on either start since we know why. In the King George the ground had gone and was very, very tacky, which he hates. Then Leopardstown we can totally scrap, as he wasn’t himself that day and the ground went against him there too. We all know that Frodon loves Cheltenham, as he’s won six times there now, and he particularly enjoys the atmosphere of the Festival. He comes alive there, as we saw when he won the Ryanair. The drying ground is in his favour too, so fingers crossed there’s no more rain. He’s well capable of winning off his mark and he always gives 100 per cent, so I’m sure he will give a bold bid, as he always does. What we don’t know though is what might be lurking lower down the weights with more in hand.

Frodon and Bryony Frost go for more Cheltenham glory in the Ultima

Hey you, up in the Sky! Later on I ride Martello Sky for Lucy Wadham in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (16.10), which is a Grade 1 and as competitive as it ought to be. We are up against several mares who have already won at the Festival, including Telmesomethinggirl, who we finished behind a year ago when they met in the first running of the Mares Novices’ Hurdle, but Martello Sky ran a lot better than the bare form suggests that day. She’s got her own technique over hurdles and nearly fell at the one in front of the stands first time around - how she stood up I'll never know - but having had only one behind her two out she flew home up the hill to finish a very respectable eighth. This is an extra half mile, which is a big plus. Martello Sky has won twice at Cheltenham since then, so loves the track, and she goes there at the top of her form, having won a Listed race at Sandown last time. Polly, who rides her every day, is over the moon with her, so we know we have her in the best nick possible. She loves a battle and she’s got heaps of determination, and that will to win, which she has in abundance is a major asset in this sport of company. But with the crowds back I’ll be making every effort to keep her as relaxed as I can, as she can be inclined to get a bit too excited. She’s definitely matured though and she’s a lot more professional than she used to be, so hopefully we’ll be alright.

