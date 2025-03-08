Cheltenham expect dip in attendance at Festival

New Cheltenham Chief Executive Guy Lavender is anticipating a dip in attendance figures at next week's Festival - but is confident those at the track will enjoy a better customer experience.

And he hopes that those improvements and listening to feedback from the four days will help bring back those racegoers who no longer attend and attract new visitors in the years to come. In an open letter, he said: “The Festival will see more than 200,000 people join us across four days which contribute hundreds of millions of pounds to the local area and provide significant employment both locally and further afield. Millions more will watch on from the UK and around the world, with plenty enjoying the chance to have a bet on the elite sporting competition that is right at the heart of this event.It should also be remembered that The Festival’s ongoing commercial success continues to be of great financial benefit to British Racing and its participants. "I think that it’s important to mention up front that we are expecting fewer racegoers to be joining us in person this week than in recent years. The decline is not catastrophic but nor are we seeing growing attendances. I am sure that this will result in some commentary, both in the media and on social media platforms.

"However, if there is one thing I want those reading this to take away, it is that we will define success this week and beyond by whether we are delivering unforgettable days out for our customers and improving the experience for everyone in attendance and watching on at home.

We want to ensure everyone has a Festival to remember for the right reasons, whether that be our local community or those travelling to be with us. "I’m sure that those attending this week will really feel the benefit of the investment and changes that the Cheltenham team have made with our customers in mind. These are significant and I know will make a very positive difference, and we have already seen improvement in the race programme from an entries perspective. But I want to reassure everyone that this is only the beginning. "We will be listening to all the feedback we receive from this year’s Festival and already have plenty of time set aside in the summer to begin the process of reviewing, resetting and rebuilding for the years ahead. And while I am sure that this review will cover a broad range of issues relating to the experience on course and factors which are in our control, I am also keen to explore what can be done to address something which is not – the price of hotels and accommodation during Festival week. "We have heard both anecdotally and directly that the cost of accommodation is impacting on attendance. The fact that many hotel rooms are still available locally, having not sold, re-enforces this view.