Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Irish racegoers have had plenty to celebrate at Cheltenham in recent years

Cheltenham Day 1 Tips Sheet: Multiple, Best Bets, and Outsiders

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun March 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Check out the banker bet, best outsider and recommended multiple ahead of the latest action at the Cheltenham Festival.

Banker bet of the day

MAJBOROUGH - 2.00 Cheltenham

Best of the outsiders

THE SHORT GO - 2.40 Cheltenham

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-60-horse-racing?sba_promo=CF25B10G60HR&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_B10G60

Recommended multiple: Each-way Double

WORKAHEAD - 1.20 Cheltenham

BEYOND YOUR DREAMS - 4.40 Cheltenham

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING