Cheltenham complete drainage works in time for Showcase Meeting in October

Racing returns to Cheltenham Racecourse on October 23 and 24, marking the start of the new season following a major upgrade to the drainage system on the home straight.

The Jockey Club announced in April 2026 that Cheltenham’s season would end early, with the cancellation of the final three racedays, to allow the necessary drainage work to take place. The planned upgrade of the 600-metre long main drain began in April. The opportunity was also taken to replace other sections of the drainage infrastructure, with more than 1,000 metres of drainage replaced in total. All work was completed in August. Jon Pullin, Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “We’re very happy with how the drainage upgrade and recovery has gone. We worked closely with specialists in turf management and drainage throughout the project to make the right decisions for the long-term management of the track. “Starting the work in April was critical because it gave us the time to investigate the drainage system properly and take the opportunity to replace other areas that would benefit from an upgrade. For the first five weeks, our in-house team worked with our agronomists to understand exactly what was happening within the system. “There are five main drains running down the track, with a network of other drains feeding into them before reaching the outlet at the bottom of the straight. We had to open up various stretches of the home straight as part of the investigation process and this gave us a much better understanding of what was happening beneath the surface.”

Drainage work was undertaken at Cheltenham