Meetmebythesea and Blueking d'Oroux, first and second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, could clash again in the Ceres Estates December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on December 12th.

They feature among 31 entries which also include the Paul Nicholls-trained Caldwell Potter, last season's Randox Grand National runner-up Iroko, Madara and French raider Giacosa.

24 hours earlier the George Stevens Handicap Chase is the feature race on day one of the track's Christmas Meeting and that has attracted a strong entry including 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin.

Gordon Elliott has a strong hand with Gerri Colombe, Favori De Champdou and Stellar Story all entered.

Dan Skelton has Be Aware and Protektorat among the 25-strong initial field.