Star names including a former Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner feature among the entries for the track's Christmas Meeting.
Meetmebythesea and Blueking d'Oroux, first and second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, could clash again in the Ceres Estates December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on December 12th.
They feature among 31 entries which also include the Paul Nicholls-trained Caldwell Potter, last season's Randox Grand National runner-up Iroko, Madara and French raider Giacosa.
24 hours earlier the George Stevens Handicap Chase is the feature race on day one of the track's Christmas Meeting and that has attracted a strong entry including 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin.
Gordon Elliott has a strong hand with Gerri Colombe, Favori De Champdou and Stellar Story all entered.
Dan Skelton has Be Aware and Protektorat among the 25-strong initial field.
Ceres Estates December Gold Cup entries:
Asian Master (IRE) 9 Nick Shutts & DEP David Pipe
Bad (FR) 7 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling
Barlovento (IRE) 7 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Dan Skelton
Booster Bob (IRE) 8 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Caldwell Potter (FR) 8 Ferguson, Mason, Hales, Done & Hogarth Paul Nicholls
Crebilly (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
Gemirande (FR) 1 0 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Giacosa (IRE) 8 Nathalie Halsall N. George & A. Zetterholm France
Iroko (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Issam (FR) 8 Lady Gibbings Tom Symonds
Jipcot (FR) 7 The Megsons Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
Juby Ball (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Mrs C. Williams
July Flower (FR) 7 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Madara (FR) 7 Bryan Drew and Friends Dan Skelton
Martator (FR) 9 Camilla Norton Venetia Williams
Matata (IRE) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies
Meetmebythesea (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Ben Pauling
Moon D'Orange (FR) 8 Ian Stuart Griffiths and Gary Evans Christian Williams
Moudan (IRE) 7 Mr P. McCormack Ciaran Murphy Ireland
Noble Park (IRE) 7 Mr M. Buckley & Mr A. Speelman Nicky Henderson
Norn Iron (IRE) 8 Dr. Paul Kelly Harry Derham
Quebecois (FR) 7 McNeill,Stevens,McKenzie,Flowers&Walsh Paul Nicholls
Regent's Stroll (IRE) 7 Ferguson, Mason, Hales, Hogarth & Vogt Paul Nicholls
Sony Bill (FR) 5 The Cheeky Pups Faye Bramley
Thecompanysergeant 9 Salvo & Alex Giannini Mickey Bowen
Thunder Rock (IRE) 1 0 McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale Olly Murphy
Torneo (FR) 6 Torneo Syndicate Jamie Snowden
Twinjets (IRE) 9 Mr C. W. Rodgers Paul Nicholls
U Cant Be Serious (IRE) 7 Mr Sax Purdie Joe Tizzard
Vincenzo (FR) 8 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
George Stevens Handicap Chase entries
Asian Master (IRE) 9 Nick Shutts & DEP David Pipe
As The Fella Says (IRE) 7 A D Spence & I Madueke Nicky Henderson
Be Aware (FR) 7 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Dan Skelton
Bill Joyce (IRE) 7 Dan Walker Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
Crest of Fortune 6 Crest Racing VI Anthony Honeyball
Deafening Silence (IRE) 9 My Racing Manager Friends Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
Favori de Champdou (FR) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 1 0 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Havaila (IRE) 7 Ashley Carr and Steve Ashley Jamie Moore & Josh Moore
Holokea (IRE) 7 Miss Jayne Brace & Mr Gwyn Brace Mickey Bowen
In d'Or (FR) 8 Mrs J. May Fergal O'Brien
Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Iroko (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Jordans Cross (IRE) 6 The Steeple Chasers Anthony Honeyball
King Turgeon (FR) 8 Somerset Racing David Pipe
L'homme Presse (FR) 11 Pink, Edwards, Sharman, Geen Venetia Williams
Masaccio (IRE) 9 McNeill Family & Exors of Late N Farrell Alan King
Monbeg Genius (IRE) 1 0 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
Protektorat (FR) 11 SirAFergusonGMasonLHalesTheLateJHales Dan Skelton
Regent's Stroll (IRE) 7 Ferguson, Mason, Hales, Hogarth & Vogt Paul Nicholls
Resplendent Grey (IRE) 8 Mrs R. J. Skan Olly Murphy
Salver (FR) 6 Mr Keith Graves Jamie Moore & Josh Moore
Stellar Story (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Tanganyika (FR) 8 Mrs C. S. Wilson Venetia Williams
The Changing Man (IRE) 9 Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard
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