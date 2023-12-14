Cheltenham Christmas Meeting day two preview and tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson casts his eye over three of the chase races on the final day of Cheltenham action for 2023.

SOME SCOPE (12.40 Cheltenham)

This informative novices' handicap chase was won two seasons ago by Corach Rambler and can often be a pointer for the Ultima back here in March. No fewer than four of the seven runners in today’s line-up - Mofasa, Wiseguy, Everything’sontick and Some Scope - are ascribed the Timeform ‘p’, which signifies improvement is likely. Top-rated on Timeform figures is Weveallbeencaught, who has been allotted a ‘+’, denoting further progress may be on the cards. What does that all mean? In short, that we’re dealing with more than usual share of unknowns and imponderables, particularly as Irish-trainer outsider Midnight Our Fred is the only one to have jumped a Cheltenham fence before; and that was on the Old Course. One thing I am pretty certain of, however, is that SOME SCOPE is likely to prove a good bit better than his current mark. Richard Hobson’s charge sneaks into this at the foot of the weights (albeit he’s 1lb out of the handicap) following a narrow success on just his second chase start at Catterick last month. A 5lb rise for beating some seasoned handicappers by three-quarters of a length may look a tad OTT on the face of it, but I felt he won that with a fair bit more up his cuff than the official margin suggests. Particularly eye-catching was the race-winning move he made around the home bend which saw him breeze into a clear lead, only to give his rivals a sniff of a second chance by putting in a short one two out, checking his momentum. He’s entitled to learn from that and, as the only five-year-old in this field, is potentially open to more improvement than his half-dozen rivals. Whether that proves the case today, or some point further down the line, only time will tell. The Inside Word “Some Scope is very well but he’s not certain to run. I’ll need to see what the ground is like. Ideally he wants it good-to-soft, but his race is the first one over fences on Saturday, so we’ll just have to see. He’s one of those horses who stays really well but has gears. He’s also the type who’ll never win by very far.” Richard Hobson, trainer

FUGITIF (1.50 Cheltenham)

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Or in the case of Fugitif, try, try, try and then try again. With form figures of 2224 in major Cheltenham handicaps over this trip, only the most stony-hearted punter would finally deny Fugitif his day in the winter sun. Similar comments apply to his local trainer Richard Hobson, who has sent out no fewer than 10 seconds at Cheltenham from his base less than 20 miles away, yet is still searching for that elusive first winner at jumping HQ. Fugitif finished a place behind Il Ridoto in the Paddy Power Gold Cup over marginally shorter on the Old Course last month, when they both got a distant view of Stage Star and Notlongtillmay. He has four lengths to make up on Il Ridoto on that form, but I fancy Fugitif has every chance of doing so now that the visor he wore for the first time that day has been swiftly discarded. He travelled too enthusiastically through the first half of the race and unsurprisingly paid the price late on, running on fumes up the hill. Better is expected now. With few secrets from the handicapper, he's always likely to prove vulnerable to something better treated. Thunder Rock's form is there for all to see and, if he turns out to be the Graded horse running in a handicap, as I've heard Olly Murphy’s runner described more than once this week, then the rest are playing for second. He’s yet to prove himself in this scenario, however. So odds of around 8/1 to four places (or five place with Sky Bet) on a tried-and-tested performer like Fugitif make him look the best each-way play in the race. The Inside Word “The visor just lit up Fugitif last time. It wasn’t the plan to jump his way so close to the front, but he did. I’d wanted to try him in the visor because he’s chucked away two races by veering to his left. I doubt he’d run with the choke out anything like as much second time, but I’ve left the visor off as I didn’t want to take any chances. You’re always worried there might be something lower down that’s better handicapped, but he’s a tough nut and he goes there in very good order.” Richard Hobson, trainer

BROADWAY BOY (2.25 Cheltenham)