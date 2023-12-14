Cheltenham Christmas Meeting day one preview and tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson casts his eye over the day one action from Cheltenham’s final meeting of 2023.

WALK IN CLOVER (1.50 Cheltenham)

Up in trip? Tick. Down in grade? Tick. Back against fellow mares? Tick. Previous New Course-and-distance winner? Tick. Generous early pace to tow her into the race? Tick. If you’re still not convinced that Walk In Clover is worth a wager, then we’re probably as well calling it a day now, wishing one another a happy life and going our separate ways. By way of settlement, feel free to take the ultra-competitive handicap hurdle at 1.15. I’ll even chuck in the cross-country for good measure. Just as long as I can have the Cheltenham Racecourse Food Bank Collection Mares’ Handicap Chase... With Irish raider La Malmason topping the market on her fourth start over fences, Dan Skelton’s experienced fencer looks the answer to this mares-only event on the back of two eye-catching over two miles on the Old Course this autumn. She was in the process of running a blinder in the first of those, a novice chase at the October meeting won by My Mate Mozzie, only to sprawl upon landing at the last and dump a luckless Harry Skelton on the deck. She had plenty to find on the figures that day but, given the head of steam she appeared to be building at the time, may well have got up for second. While she didn’t help her cause by hanging left under pressure (as is her wont) after the final fence at last month’s meeting, a three-length third to Triple Trade and Skelton stable-mate Calico in a stronger race reads well in the context of this 0-125. Walk In Clover won her last two starts in mares-only company in April, including over today’s track and trip when fully a stone out of the handicap. Since then, she’s performed commendably in the face of some trickier tasks, like when third to Al Dancer but ahead of Final Orders and next-time-out Haldon Gold Cup winner Elixir De Nutz at Chepstow in October. She faces nothing of that calibre here. The Inside Word: “It was just unfortunate what happened at Cheltenham two runs ago. She jumped into the back of one, skidded and got rid of Harry. Back against mares she should go well.” - Dan Skelton, trainer

STORM CONTROL (2.25 Cheltenham)

Trainer Kerry Lee won this race last season with Magic Dancer when it was run on the Old Course at the November meeting. But it’s now been shunted back a month to take up a new slot as round two of the inaugural veterans’ Middle Distance Series. This extended 2m4f trip represents a poser for plenty of this nine-runner field. Top Ville Ben, Lord Du Mesnil, Sam Brown and Duc De Beauchene would all be better suited by an extra half-a-mile, if not even further. As for Le Ligerien, a clear-cut scorer of the series opener at Kempton a month ago, he’s got winning form on slow ground and over this trip; but not simultaneously, and certainly not on a track as stiff as the New Course. Despite rising 11, he’s seemingly better than ever and deserves to be favourite on the back of his seven-length slamming of Danny Kirwin in Sunbury. If there’s a way to get him beaten, though, it is most likely by making this as searching a test as possible. As a forward-going sort quick enough to win over shorter trips but with the staying power to win over 3m2f on this track, the Lee-trained Storm Control appears best tooled to exploit any stamina chinks in the jolly’s armoury. Admittedly, we’re counting on Lee having Storm Control ready to rock and roll on his first run for almost a year. Other than that, though, there’s plenty to recommend this veterans' series virgin. He goes particularly well on left-handed, galloping tracks, as wins here (twice, including one on the New Course), Doncaster and Newbury illustrate. He’s now 3lb below his last winning mark (at Newbury in January last year), while the tongue tie/cheekpieces combination he’s worn for each of his last four victories is reapplied now, having run a shade too keenly in a first-time visor at Doncaster last December. Prior to that he showed plenty of his trademark verve - a little too much, perhaps - in leading last season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup field to the second-last before those exertions took their toll. He should have enough early pace to trump Top Ville Ben, for whom Harry Cobden is an eye-catching booking, to the role of front-runner. If he does, the hope is Richard Patrick will then keep steadily winding it up to draw the sting out of Le Ligerien. The Inside Word: “It’s exciting to have Storm Control back. He’s had a few issues since his last run that we’ve needed to iron out but we’re back on track now. I wouldn’t say this race was a plan as such, as I was hoping to get Magic Dancer back for it, but it fits in nicely with Storm Control’s training. He’s won twice at Cheltenham, including over the New Course, so he seems to like it there. It’s a while ago now, but he led them for a long way in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last season. Hopefully they’ll go a bit slower here!” - Kerry Lee, trainer

GYENYAME (3.35 Cheltenham)