Cheltenham call morning inspection for cross-country course

Overnight rain has resulted in further easing of the going ahead of the start of the 2024 Festival, with the ground currently described as soft, heavy in places on the main course while the cross-country track is waterlogged in places.

Speaking on Tuesday morning Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said: “We were initially forecast, going back two or three days, to be dry today. Then 48 hours ago that forecast updated to some light showers but only around a millimetre of rainfall. Then yesterday it was updated again to 2-4mm for this morning.

“The forecast which we got last thing yesterday then increased further and gave us some cause for concern and by 6.30am this morning we had actually had 6mm, with a further 4-6mm forecast through the morning. A heavier band of rain is due to arrive around 11am but it should be all over by around lunchtime. We might get an odd shower later in the afternoon but that should not be anything too measurable – the worst of this rain should finish this morning.”

Pullin explained that while the Old and New courses have “taken the really rain well”, the Cross-Country Course is more of a challenge as it does not drain as well.

He said: “Both the Old and New Courses have taken the rain really well and have been updated to Soft, Heavy in places. We will walk the course at 10.30am and see if that description needs updating. We only race on the Cross-Country Course three times a year and it hasn’t the same level of investment in drainage as the Old and New Courses. That means it takes a lot longer to filter through and dry. We have called the inspection as it is waterlogged in places at the moment but tomorrow is forecast to be dry and we will do all we can to get the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase on as scheduled.

“We are working with the BHA on a contingency plan regarding the possibility of restaging the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase on Friday as the first race of the day.”