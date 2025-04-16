Cheltenham April Meeting review and free video replays

A review of Wednesday's meeting at Cheltenham where Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton continued their quests for the UK trainers' championship.

Skelton Risk pays off in Silver Trophy Dan Skelton's decision to turn out Riskintheground quickly in the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase paid dividends at Cheltenham on Wednesday. The eight-year-old earned £39,865 for first prize taking the gap to £27,000 between Skelton and Willie Mullins in the title race, the latter saddling runner-up O'Moore Park and sixth home Classic Getaway. Riskintheground bounced back to form with a ready win at Ayr just last Friday, meaning he turned out under a penalty just five days later. Ridden coolly on the inside throughout by Harry Skelton, he came there going well amongst a bunch of horses approaching the last and he was ridden out to ensure the prize from the rallying O'Moore Park.

Junior sees off Dr Eggman Jax Junior sprinted away from Dr Eggman up the Cheltenham hill as Lucy Wadham prevented Willie Mullins from picking up the winner's cheque in the opening Citipost Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday. Mullins halved Dan Skelton's slender £13,000 lead in the title race at the time thanks to prizemoney earned by the second home Dr Eggman and the fourth Toad Hall, but it was Wadham's horse who took the lion's share of the pot. They went slow in a gallop set by Danny Mullins on Dr Eggman, but Jax Junior soon had his measure at the business end and he went clear of the runner-up under Tom Cannon for a five and a half length success.

Express delivery for Henderson East India Express stayed on strongly under Freddie Gordon to land the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle for Nicky Henderson. The six-year-old was winning for the third time this season on the back of finishing seventh in the Martin Pipe at the Festival last time out. In calmer waters he was much too good, ridden with confidence and stretching clear for a six-length success. Ben Pauling's 11-year-old Whatsupwithyou filled the runner-up spot for the third time in this race at 25/1, with Rightsotom third.