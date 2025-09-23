Cheltenham announce changes to further enhance customer experience

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “We were pleased with the changes which were implemented last season and were generally very well received, both in terms of the race programme and customer experience.

“We said when these changes were announced that this is a process of evolution and not revolution and that we would sit down at the end of the season to look at where we can continue to make improvements.

“We were always very clear that the success of the 2025 Festival would not be determined by attendance, but by the experience we provided for our racegoers. We received some incredibly positive feedback from this year’s event which demonstrated that the changes we had made had worked and we are hugely encouraged by the ticket sales we have seen for next year’s Festival already

“I have a clear view that the future should be built around a commitment to delivering world class racing at a world class venue and ensuring The Festival remains one of the standout events in the British sporting calendar.

“Cheltenham is the jewel in the crown of Jump racing, and we want racegoers to feel they are stepping into somewhere truly special from the moment that they arrive. That is why over the coming seasons we’ll explore everything from racecourse layout, our enclosure structure and membership offerings, to hospitality and food and beverage options

“The changes announced today mark another meaningful step forward, but it is always important to listen to your customers and evolve, and I can guarantee that there will be further changes for 2027.”