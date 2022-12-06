Frost covers will be deployed at Doncaster and Cheltenham in a bid to see the weekend’s main racing action survive an icy blast.

Cold weather is forecast to move in over the coming days, with warnings for ice and snow issued for some areas of the UK for Wednesday and Thursday, while widespread frosts and sub-zero temperatures are expected during the rest of the week. Cheltenham and Doncaster are both deploying frost covers for their respective two-day weekend cards, which both start on Friday. On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Barker, clerk of the course at Doncaster, said: “We finished watering this morning and the fleecing started this afternoon on the front and back (straights) on the vulnerable areas.

Get Stuck In: EP6 | Harry Skelton & Latest Cheltenham Going Update

“We will complete the full fleecing of the track at first light on Wednesday morning and that will stay down until approximately 9am on Friday, when the temperatures rise. “Straight after racing on Friday evening, there will be a huge team to start fleecing up as much as we can, as quick as we can, in readiness for Saturday’s meeting. “The biggest challenge on Friday night is how quickly temperatures drop and we have to tread the track and make the track as safe as we can, as quickly as we can and at the same time follow the treaders straight through to get the fleecing down. We will have lots of bodies there and we will give it every effort we can.”