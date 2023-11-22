Cheltenham and Ascot options for Badger Beer winner Blackjack Magic

The eight-year-old made his seasonal debut in the Wincanton contest, returning to action after winning twice from four runs last term.

Under Rex Dingle he was a 5/1 chance and ran a fluent race, gaining ground at every obstacle and pulling away to defeat Paul Nicholls’ Threeunderthrufive by three lengths.

Either Cheltenham or Ascot could be the scene of his next run, with Honeyball particularly keen on the Howden Silver Cup – a race twice won by his now-retired stable stalwart Regal Encore.

He said: “There are a few options running up to Christmas, we want to give him plenty of time after that run, so we’re looking at December 16 at Cheltenham.

“There’s a three-mile-two (furlong) £100,000 handicap chase, I think it’s a new race actually.

“Probably the race I favour the most is the race Regal Encore won for us twice, which is on December 23 at Ascot and is another £100,000 chase.

“I’m not sure how important it is for him to go right-handed but it is right-handed, Ascot takes a lot of jumping and his jumping seemed to be what was really winning him the race at Wincanton.

“He travelled well and jumped well and I think you’d have to do that around Ascot, especially when they start down at the three-mile start. It’s a race we’ve watched plenty of times with Regal Encore and we think it might suit him.

“It deserves a big field but from our point of view we hope it’ll cut up a bit and we can go there, we might have a look at Cheltenham along the way but the temptation would be to wait for Ascot on the 23rd.”