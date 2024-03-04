Cheltenham acca tips: Who are the best favourites for multiple bets at the Festival?

Our man picks out four short-priced horses to stick in an accumulator at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

State Man (Champion Hurdle) Constitution Hill will not not defend his crown in the Champion Hurdle and that surely makes it a pretty much straightforward task for State Man. His sole defeat when completing over hurdles since joining Willie Mullins came at the hands of Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle 12 months ago, but he has been very hard to beat otherwise, and looked on very good terms with himself when easily making a winning return in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November. The opposition he is likely to face next week isn’t on his level and it will be bitterly disappointing if he doesn’t take advantage.

Lossiemouth (Mares’ Hurdle) Lossiemouth is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten over hurdles, her sole defeat coming at the hands of stablemate Gala Marceau at Leopardstown last season, where she met significant interference just as the race was hotting up. She duly reversed that form in the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival 12 months ago and she was particularly impressive on her reappearance back at Cheltenham in the International Hurdle in January. Lossiemouth won with any amount in hand on her first start out of juvenile company, looking more of the finished article physically, tanking through her race and displaying a sparkling turn of foot to quickly settle matters. She is one of the best short-priced favourites of the week and looks banker material.

Brighterdaysahead (Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle) Brighterdaysahead was a €310,000 purchase as a three-year-old – from an excellent family, a half-sister to Mighty Potter and French Dynamite – and she remains unbeaten under Rules having won a couple of bumpers and all three starts over hurdles. She easily defied cramped odds on her hurdling debut and took the step out of maiden company in her stride when following up in a Grade 3 event at Down Royal in November, running close to the level which is usually required to win the Dawn Run and oozing class. Brighterdaysahead completed a simple task in Listed company on her latest start at Navan last month, travelling strongly and jumping fluently over a longer trip and eased close home. The return to two miles will be no problem for her and trainer Gordon Elliott holds her in the highest regard, which says plenty. There should be even more to come from here and already sets a high standard on form.

Cheltenham Festival debate and tips

Sir Gino (Triumph Hurdle) The dogs were barking about Sir Gino before he made his British debut at Kempton in December and you could see why as he dismantled inferior rivals despite not jumping so fluently. He looked even more exciting when following up at Cheltenham on Trial’s Day, though, comprehensively beating Burdett Road – who was ante-post favourite for the Triumph Hurdle prior to that race – in the style of a very smart horse. Sir Gino was never far away from the strong pace set by a French raider, leading on the bridle approaching the last and producing a devastating turn of foot on the run-in. He looked a horse right out of the top drawer on that occasion and will be very hard to beat in the Triumph Hurdle with even more progress to come. Click here to add the above horses to your Sky Bet betslip