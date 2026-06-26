Chelmsford Racecourse future in balance after Golden Mile Racing appeal fails

The future of Chelmsford Racecourse is again hanging in the balance after the licensing committee rejected an appeal from Golden Mile Racing Limited against the decision not to grant them the licence to take over the track.
The Essex venue has not been able to stage fixtures since March but management at the track hoped that GMRL would be able to take over.
That won’t be the case after their appeal against the BHA decision, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday, was rejected.
Reacting to the decision a BHA spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the decision announced by the Licensing Committee today to dismiss the appeal by Golden Mile Racing Limited against the BHA’s decision to refuse it a licence to operate Chelmsford City Racecourse.
“We note the Committee’s finding that it was the applicant’s responsibility to satisfy the Committee that a licence should be granted and that the material provided, including late and insufficiently detailed evidence, failed to do that.
“We also acknowledge the Committee’s finding that the BHA Executive and Board had been 'misled as to the likelihood of an administration by John Holmes and that Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL) had not been frank about its indebtedness'.
“Chelmsford City Racecourse’s 12 Racecourse Fixtures remain with GLEL’s Administrator and may be sold or transferred to a licensed racecourse operator, with the consent of the BHA.
“The BHA’s racing department will continue to work with the National Trainers Federation, trainers, owners and other stakeholders to provide sufficient opportunities for horses within the race programme.
"With due regard to the Committee's decision-making process, we will carefully consider the full written reasons when they are published in due course before making a more substantive comment."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.