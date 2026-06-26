Chelmsford Racecourse future in balance after Golden Mile Racing appeal fails

The Essex venue has not been able to stage fixtures since March but management at the track hoped that GMRL would be able to take over.

That won’t be the case after their appeal against the BHA decision, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday, was rejected.

Reacting to the decision a BHA spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the decision announced by the Licensing Committee today to dismiss the appeal by Golden Mile Racing Limited against the BHA’s decision to refuse it a licence to operate Chelmsford City Racecourse.

“We note the Committee’s finding that it was the applicant’s responsibility to satisfy the Committee that a licence should be granted and that the material provided, including late and insufficiently detailed evidence, failed to do that.

“We also acknowledge the Committee’s finding that the BHA Executive and Board had been 'misled as to the likelihood of an administration by John Holmes and that Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL) had not been frank about its indebtedness'.

“Chelmsford City Racecourse’s 12 Racecourse Fixtures remain with GLEL’s Administrator and may be sold or transferred to a licensed racecourse operator, with the consent of the BHA.

“The BHA’s racing department will continue to work with the National Trainers Federation, trainers, owners and other stakeholders to provide sufficient opportunities for horses within the race programme.

"With due regard to the Committee's decision-making process, we will carefully consider the full written reasons when they are published in due course before making a more substantive comment."