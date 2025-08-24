Chedington’s Guest wins Newmarket Town Plate

However, as the field entered the home straight it was three members of the Vaughan family, trainer Tim, his wife Abbi and daughter Grace, that formed a line of three at the front of the field with Burke still content to bid his time aboard the gelded son of Jack Hobbs.

Having only been a late call up to the race, which was run this year in memory of Valda Embiricos who won the 1955 renewal aboard Vulpes, the 39-year-old Burke anchored his mount at the rear of the 10-runner field as Buzzard Trix set the early fractions under Deborah Walton.

The Newmarket Town Plate was first run back in 1666 and instituted by King Charles II, who became the first and only reigning monarch to win a race as a jockey when triumphant in the first running. The King stated that the race should be run 'forever'.

The Dorset trainer, who retired from riding in 2011, was given a warm welcome back into the winner’s enclosure at the July Course after partnering the six-year-old to glory in the 2025 staging of the race.

As the race, which this year was shortened from three miles six furlongs to two miles one furlong due to the dry weather, started to develop it soon became clear it was to be a shoot-out between Abbi Vaughan, on Reina Del Mar and Burke and Chedington’s Guest.

But as the pair moved out of the dip it was Burke, who won the 2011 Byrne Group Plate at The Festival on Holmwood Legend and sent out Hunt Ball to claim the 2012 Putteney Land Investments Novices’ Handicap Chase at the same meeting, was going the better.

And with one final drive Burke pushed Chedington’s Guest into a clear lead before passing the post 11 lengths clear of Reina Del Mar with Designer Destiny, partnered by Grace Vaughan, a further six lengths adrift in third.

Burke said: “I can’t really speak as I’m knackered, but that was brilliant. I couldn’t believe how well he was going, but I thought they were going quite quick early on. I’ve not lost it yet!

“He is a bit hot-headed, and that is why he had the red hood on, and he wasn’t easy getting down to the start, so I wanted to switch him off a little bit and once I did, he settled well.

“I tried looking around, but I nearly fell off. I didn’t really know how far clear I was, but that feels good. I knew she was beaten when I came alongside her as she was niggling along and I still had a little bit left.

“It is definitely up there (with the wins at Cheltenham). A win is a win, and at the end of the day it is nice to have winners.”

Having remembered what it was like to taste victory Burke hinted that he could come back to try and defend his title next season.

He added: “It was all a little bit last minute as I was a reserve, but thankfully a space became available, and it was a good craic. My son wants to ride in next year so I might have to try and retain my crown, we will see.

“We are staying locally tonight so we will have a few drinks and enjoy it.”

While there was to be no victory in the race for the Vaughan team Abbi Vaughan admitted it was great to claim family bragging rights.

She said: “I didn’t win, but I'm the best of the Vaughan family! I’m really happy and thanks go to the owners for putting me up and letting her ride me as she is a fantastic mare.

“I feel like I didn’t quite do her justice in fairness. I think she will be a good thing in the future. I was embracing that moment (when alongside Tim and Grace) to be honest as I thought this will never happen again. We probably did a good half-a-mile together, so it was quite exciting.

“She was in front for a little bit by herself and she just sort of switched off. I was hoping she would still have a little bit left in the tank, but I knew it would be a big ask if something came upsides me to ask her to go again.

“In fairness the other horse came with a good run past me and I think the best horse and jockey on the day won, but I did my best.”

Although having enjoyed the experience Abbi admits she might not be back in 12 months’ time to try and go one place better and instead leave it to the younger generation.

She added: “I think I will probably leave it to the young ones, but I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it. Everyone has been really kind and helpful, but it has been a wonderful experience."

