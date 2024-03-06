Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Sweet Fantasy - 15:15 Catterick

Smart Stat: 23% - James Owen's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Sweet Fantasy was useful on the Flat when trained by Ralph Beckett and he made the perfect start over hurdles for these connections at Plumpton in January having changed hands for 30,000 guineas. That wasn't the strongest race of its type, but she got the job done nicely, edging ahead between the last two flights and proving determined in the finish. There should be even more to come from her based on her Flat form and she represents a bang in-form yard.

Across Earth - 16:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: £62.49 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Across Earth was tight enough in the betting on his debut over a mile at Newcastle in October, but looked in need of the experience, a little awkward leaving the stalls and staying on well in the closing stages. He ran to a similar level while still displaying signs of inexperience over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton, not finishing far behind some nice types. He should be suited by this longer trip on his return and he represents a yard that has a good record with horses returning from a break.

Nariko - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 16% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate with handicap debutants

Nariko was a very expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year (600,000 guineas) and she showed improved form when opening her account in a minor event over course and distance on her final start for Kevin Ryan in September. That wasn't the strongest race, and the bare form is nothing special, but she endured a wide trip on that occasion and showed a determined attitude close home. She has since joined Hugo Palmer, who is going along nicely, and looks potentially well treated now making her handicap debut.