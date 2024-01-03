Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

No News - 16:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: £17.12 - J. R. Jenkins's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

No News produced a career-best effort to belatedly open his account over course and distance last month and he may be able to kick on from that now. He made good headway in the straight and stayed on well to take up the lead inside the final furlong, and then put distance between him and his rivals. No News had run well over this course and distance previously and is worth backing to launch another bold bid.

Swiss Pride - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £106.54 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Swiss Pride has done all of his winning on the all-weather, including a victory over course and distance, and he has fallen back down to a competitive mark, just 1 lb higher than his last success at Lingfield in June. He wasn't at his best at that track when last seen in November, not helped by having to come wide entering the straight but never looking threatening, either. The booking of Tom Marquand catches the eye, though, and it would be no surprise if he bounced back to form.

Liseo - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Liseo had been knocking on the door and finally kicked it down when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford in September and he has run just as well in defeat in three starts since. He wasn't beaten far in a stronger handicap than this over course and distance two starts back, doing well to finish as close as he did given he didn't get the smoothest passage. That is strong form and he is well worth another chance to build on that effort having been too keen last time.