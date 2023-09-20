Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Rogue Enforcer - 14:20 Beverley

Smart Stat: 20% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at BEVERLEY

Rogue Enforcer shaped with promise when finishing third to a couple of now-useful rivals on debut at Newmarket last month and, though he failed to land strong support when finding just one rival too good on his latest start at Ripon, he still pulled clear of the remainder. He showed good speed that day, but had no extra when headed inside the final furlong, suggesting this drop to five furlongs will suit. There should be more to come from him and Daniel Tudhope, who rides this track well, now takes over in the saddle.

Classic Times - 16:15 Sandown

Smart Stat: 19% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Classic Times is bred to be useful but she has looked in need of the experience on her first three starts, but she shaped encouragingly with an eye to the future on her qualifying run over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last month. That race was won by a good prospect and Classic Times stayed on well in the closing stages without being knocked about. The drop back to a mile should suit her now making her handicap debut and an opening mark of 74 is potentially lenient representing a yard with a good record with such types. She also goes in a first-time hood.

Lohengrin - 16:35 Beverley

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Lohengrin was very green but displayed ability when finishing fifth in a big-field novice event at Leicester last month and, as expected, he fared better with that experience under his belt when placed over a mile at Chelmsford last time. He looked short of pace on that occasion and, given the stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, he should relish this step up in trip. Lohengrin is in excellent hands and is well up to winning a race of this nature.