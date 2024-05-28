Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
12:31 · TUE May 28, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Young Fire - 14:00 Redcar

Smart Stat: 22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Redcar

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to 22% at Redcar and he has some good chances there this afternoon, starting with Young Fire in the opening mile handicap. Young Fire has been falling in the weights and it would be little surprise were he to take advantage of this drop in grade.

Candle Wax - 15:35 Redcar

Smart Stat: £28.88 - William Haggas's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas' strike rate with handicap debutants

Fitness is unlikely to be an issue for Candle Wax on his return as trainer William Haggas boasts a level-stake profit with horses running after a break. Haggas also has a good 23% strike rate with handicap debutants and his Candle Wax, who has been gelded since last seen, strikes as a possible improver now stepping up in trip in handicap company.

Ehtiram - 19:40 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £32.54 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Smart Stat: £11.47 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Owen Burrows boasts a profit with horses running after a break and when relying on only one runner at a Flat meeting so Ehtiram, the trainer's sole representative at Leicester, is of interest on her return. Ehtiram was too green to make an impact in two starts last season but she has an excellent pedigree being out of a half-sister to the top-class Baaeed, and she is entitled to do better.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo