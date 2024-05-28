Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Young Fire - 14:00 Redcar

Smart Stat: 22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Redcar

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to 22% at Redcar and he has some good chances there this afternoon, starting with Young Fire in the opening mile handicap. Young Fire has been falling in the weights and it would be little surprise were he to take advantage of this drop in grade.

Candle Wax - 15:35 Redcar

Smart Stat: £28.88 - William Haggas's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas' strike rate with handicap debutants

Fitness is unlikely to be an issue for Candle Wax on his return as trainer William Haggas boasts a level-stake profit with horses running after a break. Haggas also has a good 23% strike rate with handicap debutants and his Candle Wax, who has been gelded since last seen, strikes as a possible improver now stepping up in trip in handicap company.

Ehtiram - 19:40 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £32.54 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Smart Stat: £11.47 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Owen Burrows boasts a profit with horses running after a break and when relying on only one runner at a Flat meeting so Ehtiram, the trainer's sole representative at Leicester, is of interest on her return. Ehtiram was too green to make an impact in two starts last season but she has an excellent pedigree being out of a half-sister to the top-class Baaeed, and she is entitled to do better.