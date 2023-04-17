Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector

Asmund - 13:50 Redcar

Smart Stat: £13.25 - Declan Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break Asmund had fallen to a career-low mark and bounced back to form when resuming winning ways at Doncaster last season, appreciating the return to seven furlongs, and he justified support in the betting when scoring again over course and distance a couple of months later. He was seen to advantage racing on the far-side rail on that occasion, but shaped better than the bare result on his final start back at this track. Asmund clearly goes well here, won't be bothered by the ground, and remains on a fair mark. Maasai Mara - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season Maasai Mara looked something of a slow learner in three starts last year, but he shaped well in some races which worked out well, and he showed improved form to open his account on his return from six months off over 11 furlongs at this course last month. That was his first start since a gelding operation, but the longer trip and fitting of first-time blinkers also coincided with his improvement, and he should have even more to offer over middle distances. This is tougher but he is in excellent hands and he is a horse to remain positive about. Assessment - 20:00 Kempton