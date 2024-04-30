Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
13:03 · THU May 02, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Emilshaan – 13:42 Redcar

Smart Stat: £24.90 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Redcar gets underway with an open-looking handicap and it might be worth taking a chance on Emilshaan improving now stepping up two furlongs in trip on her first start of the year. Her trainer does well with horses returning from a break and this Havana Gold filly is a half-sister to three winners, including the very smart winner up to a mile Sirius Prospect. She is likely to significantly improve on her juvenile form now switched to handicaps.

Moon Man – 13:52 Ayr

Smart Stat: 36% - Mark Winn's strike rate on favourites

Mark Winn has an overall strike-rate of around 12% but that climbs to 36% with favourites, showing he does well when given the right raw materials. He partners Moon Man who is a half-brother to three winners and he has shown plenty of promise in two runner-up starts, displaying fairly useful form on each occasion. A repeat of those efforts should be enough to see off Thelma’s Angel and newcomer Jungle Land.

Tafsir – 16:35 Ayr

Smart Stat: 3 - Jim Goldie's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Braes of Lochalsh and Grand Canal (twice) have provided local trainer Jim Goldie with three wins – two with favourites - in this staying handicap in recent times and Tafsir has leading claims of taking home the silverware again. She won at Musselburgh (twice) and Hamilton in 2023 and stepped up on her reappearance when a length-and-a-quarter second to Ebony Maw here last time. This longer trip should be within range and as long as Show No Fear doesn’t get too easy a time of things in the lead, she should prove hard to beat.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo