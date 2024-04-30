Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £24.90 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Redcar gets underway with an open-looking handicap and it might be worth taking a chance on Emilshaan improving now stepping up two furlongs in trip on her first start of the year. Her trainer does well with horses returning from a break and this Havana Gold filly is a half-sister to three winners, including the very smart winner up to a mile Sirius Prospect. She is likely to significantly improve on her juvenile form now switched to handicaps.
Smart Stat: 36% - Mark Winn's strike rate on favourites
Mark Winn has an overall strike-rate of around 12% but that climbs to 36% with favourites, showing he does well when given the right raw materials. He partners Moon Man who is a half-brother to three winners and he has shown plenty of promise in two runner-up starts, displaying fairly useful form on each occasion. A repeat of those efforts should be enough to see off Thelma’s Angel and newcomer Jungle Land.
Smart Stat: 3 - Jim Goldie's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Braes of Lochalsh and Grand Canal (twice) have provided local trainer Jim Goldie with three wins – two with favourites - in this staying handicap in recent times and Tafsir has leading claims of taking home the silverware again. She won at Musselburgh (twice) and Hamilton in 2023 and stepped up on her reappearance when a length-and-a-quarter second to Ebony Maw here last time. This longer trip should be within range and as long as Show No Fear doesn’t get too easy a time of things in the lead, she should prove hard to beat.
