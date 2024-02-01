Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
11:16 · THU February 01, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Larchmont Lass - 14:15 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 4 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past nine runnings

Paul Nicholls has dominated this mares' novice hurdle, winning four of the last nine renewals, and this year he relies on Larchmont Lass. Larchmont Lass was a fairly useful bumper performer last season - she won a listed event at Sandown - but has yet to reach that level in two starts over hurdles. It's still early days over jumps, however, and Larchmont Lass, who steps up in trip, should find this easier than when competing in listed company last time.

Take Your Time - 15:45 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Wincanton

Title-chasing Harry Cobden tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to an incredible 31% at Wincanton where he has a typically strong book of rides. As well as Larchmont Lass, Cobden can also look forward to riding Take Your Time who has won both starts since going chasing and was impressive over course and distance last time. He could still do better as a chaser.

Inspiritus - 20:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian operates at an excellent strike rate of 25% at Chelmsford - which compares favourably to an overall record around the 20% mark - and he will be hoping to enhance that with Inspiritus. Inspiritus has shown run-by-run improvement and he stayed on well to make a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. He's in fine hands and could have more to offer.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

