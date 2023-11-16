Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
11:06 · THU November 16, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Panjari - 13:50 Taunton

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Harry Cobden tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to an impressive 31% at Taunton where he has four rides on Thursday, including Panjari in the second division of the novice hurdle. Panjari was a listed winner on the Flat in Italy and Germany and he showed the benefit of his initial experience over hurdles when runner-up at Wincanton last month. His Flat form suggests he remains capable of better over hurdles.

Heros - 14:25 Taunton

Smart Stat: £105.56 - Venetia Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Venetia Williams has started the season in flying form and she has a fantastic record with chasers running after a break, so her representative Heros is entitled to plenty of respect on his first start over fences. Heros has yet to win for the yard but is potentially well treated based on his form in France.

Ballylinch - 15:10 Sedgefield

Smart Stat: 26% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Sedgefield

Champion jockey Brian Hughes has ridden more winners at Sedgefield than anywhere else and he has been operating at a 26% strike rate at the course in recent years, which compares favourably to an overall record around the 19% mark. Hughes has six rides on Thursday including Ballylinch who he partnered to a course-and-distance success here last month on the horse's chasing and handicap debut.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

