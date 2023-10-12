Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:46 · THU October 12, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Milwaukee - 15:35 Curragh

Smart Stat: 28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at CURRAGH

Milwaukee is bred to be better than he has shown so far, but he hasn't been disgraced in some race which have worked out well, and it is hard to think he isn't capable of better still given the top connections he represents. He was a little disappointing when beaten at short odds on handicap debut at Limerick when last seen in June, but he has been freshened up since, has the blinkers back on and, Ryan Moore, who rides this course so well, is on board for the first time.

Velvet Crush - 18:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Velvet Crush was an expensive yearling (325,000 guineas) and she produced a promising first effort over seven furlongs at Kempton in August, doing well to finish placed under the circumstances (missed the break in a steadily-run race). She didn't progress as expected over course and distance on her next start, and was even worse fitted with first-time cheekpieces back at Kempton last time. That performance was too bad to be true, however, and she remains with potential now making her handicap debut with blinkers fitted.

Alpha Zulu - 18:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY

Alpha Zulu started odds-on for his debut and showed plenty to work on and improved as expected when landing the odds on his next start at Kempton in March. He proved a disappointment switched to turf at Windsor after a breathing operation and five months off in August, but he returned to form back on all-weather fitted with first-time cheekpieces when hitting the frame on handicap debut last time. That race looks strong form for the grade and he remains relatively unexposed, so remains a horse to be interested in.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING