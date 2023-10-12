Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Milwaukee - 15:35 Curragh

Smart Stat: 28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at CURRAGH

Milwaukee is bred to be better than he has shown so far, but he hasn't been disgraced in some race which have worked out well, and it is hard to think he isn't capable of better still given the top connections he represents. He was a little disappointing when beaten at short odds on handicap debut at Limerick when last seen in June, but he has been freshened up since, has the blinkers back on and, Ryan Moore, who rides this course so well, is on board for the first time.

Velvet Crush - 18:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Velvet Crush was an expensive yearling (325,000 guineas) and she produced a promising first effort over seven furlongs at Kempton in August, doing well to finish placed under the circumstances (missed the break in a steadily-run race). She didn't progress as expected over course and distance on her next start, and was even worse fitted with first-time cheekpieces back at Kempton last time. That performance was too bad to be true, however, and she remains with potential now making her handicap debut with blinkers fitted.

Alpha Zulu - 18:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY

Alpha Zulu started odds-on for his debut and showed plenty to work on and improved as expected when landing the odds on his next start at Kempton in March. He proved a disappointment switched to turf at Windsor after a breathing operation and five months off in August, but he returned to form back on all-weather fitted with first-time cheekpieces when hitting the frame on handicap debut last time. That race looks strong form for the grade and he remains relatively unexposed, so remains a horse to be interested in.