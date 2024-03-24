Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
11:01 · SUN March 24, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Fleetingly - 13:25 Naas

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past three runnings

Smart Stat: 25% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate at Naas since the start of the 2020 season

Aidan O'Brien has won the three editions of this maiden and with a really talented filly on each occasion. Empress Josephine and Tuesday both went on to win in Classic company, while last year's winner Jackie Oh was twice placed in Group 1s. This time around O'Brien introduces another extremely well-bred filly in Fleetingly, a daughter of Justify out of multiple Group 1 winner Alice Springs.

Purple Lily - 14:00 Naas

Smart Stat: £22.35 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Smart Stat: £27.59 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Purple Lily created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at the Galway Festival last season, quickening up well in the style of an exciting prospect. She's not been seen since the first day of August but her trainer's record with horses running after a break suggests fitness is unlikely to be an issue on her return. Paddy Twomey also has a fine record when relying on only one runner at a meeting, as he does here with the promising Purple Lily.

Lets Go Champ - 16:05 Limerick

Smart Stat: 19% - Henry de Bromhead's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Henry de Bromhead tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 19% with handicap chase debutants and he has an interesting runner at Limerick today in Lets Go Champ. Lets Go Champ was a useful and progressive hurdler and he has offered encouragement on both starts over fences, finishing a distant third behind American Mike and Fact To File at Navan and then chasing home Embassy Gardens at Punchestown. He's unlikely to bump into such talented performers in handicap company and he could still have more to offer in this sphere.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

