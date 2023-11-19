Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Lou Lou's Gift - 14:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 28% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Lou Lou's Gift is from a good family and showed plenty of ability amidst greenness on her debut at Yarmouth in September, finishing third to a filly who has boosted the form since, and she showed improved form when runner-up over course and distance last month. She bumped into another promising sort on that occasion while probably doing a bit too much too soon and, if she settles better, she is more than capable of opening her account in this field for a yard with a good course record.

Gerico Ville - 14:04 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 22% - Rex Dingle's strike rate at FONTWELL PARK

Gerico Ville was a two-time winner over hurdles last season, doing well under the circumstances when out-staying the runner-up over three miles and a furlong at Plumpton in March. He can race lazily and he did take some rousting along on his chasing debut on his return to action at Huntingdon last month. He was ridden much more patiently than on previous occasions and never got involved, but that run will have surely brought him forward, and he will relish the test of stamina this race will bring on the forecast testing ground.

Afadil - 15:30 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

This is a very good renewal of the Greatwood Hurdle and Afadil looks an ideal type for the race. He made a promising start over hurdles last season, shaping better than the bare result in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and proving himself well handicapped when easily winning a handicap hurdle at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting in April. Afadil had his wind tweaked after and left the impression he would come on for his seasonal reappearance over course and distance last month and much better is expected now.