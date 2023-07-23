Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Honey I'm Good - 15:05 Newton Abbot

Smart Stat: £11.53 - Evan Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Honey I'm Good benefited from the return to chasing as she regained the winning thread with a dominant victory over this course and distance on Monday, hitting the front three out and quickly asserting from there to win by five and a half lengths. Admittedly, she didn't have much to beat on that occasion, but it was hard to fault the manner of her success and it's still early days with the Evan Williams stable. She is likely to prove capable of better over fences and a 7 lb penalty probably won't be enough to prevent her from following up.

Jeudidee - 16:52 Stratford

Smart Stat: 22% - Kim Bailey's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Jeudidee had a bit in hand when making a winning debut at Warwick in May, drawing clear in the final 100 yards to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. There was plenty to like about that performance and he seems sure to improve with the experience under his belt. He's certainly in the right hands with Kim Bailey, who has excelled with similar types in the past. Thirtyfour Thirty is likely to give the selection most to think about following his Worcester victory a couple of weeks ago, but Jeudidee gets the vote as he tries to defy his penalty and make it two from two.

Finalshot - 17:10 Newton Abbot

Smart Stat: 23% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Newton Abbot

Finalshot possibly did too much too soon when finishing fourth on his latest outing at Market Rasen, making a big move to lead on the approach to the final flight before his effort flattened out on the run-in. He was still beaten only three and a quarter lengths and that run confirmed his return to form after he'd finished a good second over the same course and distance the time before. He showed enough last time to suggest he is still on a workable mark and the booking of Harry Cobden also catches the eye here at a track he rides particularly well.