Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Mystic Pearl – 14:05 Ascot

Smart Stat: 21% William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Smart Stat: 22% William Haggas's strike rate in early season

Mystic Pearl won a listed race at Sandown (by ¾ length from Stenton Glider) last July but produced her best effort when a neck third of 11 to Elounda Queen in Prix de Lieurey at Deauville on her final outing of the 2023 season. She was below form when 3½ lengths sixth to Adelaise in a listed race at Kempton last time, racing too freely, but should appreciate the return to turf here with a tongue-tie fitted for the first time. Representing a yard that does well at this time of year, notably with horses around this trip, a better run is anticipated.

The Wizard of Eye – 14:40 Ascot

Smart Stat: £76.41 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

As competitive a renewal of the Victoria Cup as we’ve come to expect, but The Wizard of Eye is interesting on his first start since leaving Stan Moore. His best effort in 2023 came when third in the All-Weather Mile Championships at Newcastle (1¼ lengths behind Berkshire Shadow) but, having been gelded since his last start, he is unexposed in handicaps starting out for a new stable that does very well with horses running after a break.

Monomyth – 15:10 Ascot

Smart Stat: £28.92 - Ollie Sangster's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Having cost 80,000 guineas as a yearling, Monomyth is mid-range in terms of outlay in this fascinating maiden, but it could be money well-spent. He is closely related to the useful winner up to 6f Tashaaboh (two-year-old 6f winner, by Lethal Force) and 5f (including at 2 years) winner Sardinia Sunset (by Gutaifan). His yard will want to continue raising the profile of the yard and having big-race winners on a Saturday will be key; a big run is expected from their sole runner on the card.