Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
11:23 · MON May 06, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Whistlejacket - 13:50 Curragh

Smart Stat: 27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

Ryan Moore boasts an impressive 27% strike rate at the Curragh and has a strong book of rides at the track this afternoon, including Whistlejacket in the five-furlong listed race for two-year-olds. Whistlejacket, a half-brother to champion juvenile Little Big Bear, showed plenty of promise when runner-up in a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut, impressing with how easily he moved through the race, and he's entitled to improve for that experience.

Magic Tricks - 15:20 Down Royal

Smart Stat: 25% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate at Down Royal since the start of the 2020/21 season

Gordon Elliott tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to 25% at Down Royal and he will be hoping to further enhance that this afternoon. One of his better chances on the card is in the beginners' chase with Magic Tricks who was pulled up in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham but had shown useful form in that sphere earlier in the season, notably winning a valuable affair at this venue.

Sisters In The Sky - 15:25 Bath

Smart Stat: 2 - Grace Harris' number of winners in the past six runnings

Grace Harris has won the last two editions of this race, both with Symbol of Hope, and this year she relies on Sisters In The Sky in a bid to make it three in a row. Sisters In The Sky struggled on turf last season but was running off much higher marks and has shown in recent months that he can prove competitive off his current rating.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo