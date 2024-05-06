Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Whistlejacket - 13:50 Curragh

Smart Stat: 27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

Ryan Moore boasts an impressive 27% strike rate at the Curragh and has a strong book of rides at the track this afternoon, including Whistlejacket in the five-furlong listed race for two-year-olds. Whistlejacket, a half-brother to champion juvenile Little Big Bear, showed plenty of promise when runner-up in a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut, impressing with how easily he moved through the race, and he's entitled to improve for that experience.

Magic Tricks - 15:20 Down Royal

Smart Stat: 25% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate at Down Royal since the start of the 2020/21 season

Gordon Elliott tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to 25% at Down Royal and he will be hoping to further enhance that this afternoon. One of his better chances on the card is in the beginners' chase with Magic Tricks who was pulled up in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham but had shown useful form in that sphere earlier in the season, notably winning a valuable affair at this venue.

Sisters In The Sky - 15:25 Bath

Smart Stat: 2 - Grace Harris' number of winners in the past six runnings

Grace Harris has won the last two editions of this race, both with Symbol of Hope, and this year she relies on Sisters In The Sky in a bid to make it three in a row. Sisters In The Sky struggled on turf last season but was running off much higher marks and has shown in recent months that he can prove competitive off his current rating.