Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Golden Shot - 14:30 Ayr

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate in mid-season

Golden Shot came up short in his hat-trick attempt when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Newcastle in October, though he wasn't seen to best effect having met trouble at a crucial stage, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and has gone well fresh in the past having won on last season's reappearance. A useful stayer in the making for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott (80% of horses running to form), Golden Shot is hard to oppose in a race where most of his rivals are thoroughly exposed.

Je Na Sais Quoi - 18:20 Windsor

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid-season

Je Ne Sais Quoi shaped well when finding one too good on her nursery debut at Haydock a couple of weeks ago, catching the eye with how she went through the race. She was beaten just a length and a half at the line and arguably deserved extra credit in faring best of the rest behind a winner who raced against the favoured stands rail. Je Ne Sais Quoi looks well up to winning something similar on that evidence and today could well be the day following a mere 3 lb rise in the weights, especially with the William Haggas yard in such good nick (85% of horses running to form).

Beveragino - 18:50 Windsor

Smart Stat: 28% - William Buick's strike rate at Windsor

Beveragino matched her debut form when finding one too good at Haydock last time, sticking to her task well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner. That form puts her right in the mix here and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to progress further. The booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye at a track where he's enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, so it could be a good opportunity for Beveragino to get off the mark at the third attempt.