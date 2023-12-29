Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Sweet Will - 12:00 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 25% - Emmet Mullins' strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Sweet Will bounced back to form when starting out for the Emmet Mullins stable (formerly trained by Gavin Cromwell) at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.33 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being collared in the final 50 yards. That was a big step in the right direction with a hood and tongue strap fitted for the first time and he's only 4 lb higher in the weights today. Mullins has excelled with similar recruits in the past and Sweet Will should be capable of winning a race of this nature sooner rather than later.

Risk Belle - 13:10 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 20% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Leopardstown since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Risk Belle returned form seven months off with an easy win in a Grade 3 event at Fairyhouse last time, quickening clear from two out to win by three and a half lengths with plenty in hand. Admittedly, she was favoured by the weights on that occasion, but the manner of her victory suggests she's returned an improved model and could yet have more to offer. This time Risk Belle is tasked with trying to concede weight to most of her rivals, but it will be no surprise if she proves equal to the challenge for Willie Mullins, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Leopardstown in recent years, notably winning six of the last seven renewals of this Grade 3.

Favori de Champdou - 13:45 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 5 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Favori de Champdou was well on top at the finish when getting off the mark over fences in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown last time, asserting on the approach to the last and drawing right away from there to land the spoils by 14 lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and Favori de Champdou could have a bigger effort in the locker with the testing conditions at Leopardstown likely to put the emphasis firmly on stamina. He looks a thorough stayer and should prove a tough nut to crack for Gordon Elliott, who is bidding for a sixth win in this Grade 1 since 2015.