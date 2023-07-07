Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Born To Rock - 14:30 Sandown

Smart Stat: 21% - William Buick's strike rate at SANDOWN PARK

Born To Rock's sales priced increased markedly at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in May, stretching clear of her rivals in some style and still having four and a half lengths back to the runner-up despite being eased at the finish. Those in behind haven't really done anything for the form, but the excellent timefigure she recorded gives her performance substance, and she looks an exciting prospect.

Poker Face - 16:15 Sandown

Smart Stat: £15.90 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

All of these contested the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time where Saga was the only one to run his race. He is a tricky customer, however, and in the hope that Poker Face resumes front-running tactics in a race where there isn't much pace on paper, he is fancied to come out on top. He was very progressive last season, winning all three of his starts, and has run some creditable races in defeat so far this year. Poker Face appeared to be unsuited by a more patient ride last time, so it is easy enough to overlook that effort, and if back to his best, he should be bang in the mix back on ground with a little ease in it.

Grand Providence - 16:40 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 17% - Andrew Balding's strike rate with handicap debutants

Grand Providence is a well-bred filly who built on previous promise when opening her account over a mile and a quarter at Kempton last month, and she can be marked up further for that effort as she same from further back than the placed pair in a muddling race. She was doing all of her best work at the finish after briefly looking in trouble and she looks very interesting now stepping up significantly in trip on handicap debut.