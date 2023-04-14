Feel more informed than ever with Sporting Life+, giving you exclusive betting insight and tips and racecard features powered by Timeform’s unrivalled data and analysis.

To access the exclusive content on these pages, choose Sporting Life+ when you opt in and qualify for Sky Bet Club rewards.

Stay in the know with an array of editorial content, which you’ll find when you tap the Sporting Life+ icon in the top right of the site. Regular highlights include:

Sporting Life+ Bet of the Day

Timeform Eyecatchers – the most eye-catching performances from the day before, as identified by Timeform’s race reporters

Value Bet (including Ante-Post) – early access to Sporting Life’s leading tipping column for big meetings and ante-post

Raise your game with winner-finding racecard features powered by Timeform:

Timeform Ratings – the definitive assessment of every horse’s overall ability, pre-adjusted for you according to the weights carried

Timeform Flags – point you to horses of specific interest according to Timeform data and analysis

Timeform Performance Ratings – allow you to directly compare the quality of runners’ recent performances, regardless of course, distance or opponents

Timeform Last Run Report – analysis of every horse’s performance and clues to its future potential, typed up by Timeform reporters following every UK & Irish race

To explore, navigate to the racecards page and click on any UK or Irish race.

Got ideas on how we can do even better? We’d love to hear any feedback you have about the content and the racecards, and how we can improve these, so please email us at feedback@sportinglife.com with a subject line of ‘Sporting Life+’.