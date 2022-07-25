Man On The Sport has a guide and a selection for every race on the opening day of the Galway Festival.

As Tears Go By jumped well on his hurdling bow at Sligo for a comprehensive victory for which he's penalised. Jack Kennedy takes over from Jordan Gainsford, who rides Royal Eagle for the stable. The latter was beaten a short-head at Dundalk a couple of weeks ago after being brought down early at Clonmel so has to be considered. Gaoth Chuil made a big impression in a Tipperary bumper but Sawbuck ran poorly at Wexford after causing a 300/1 shock in a huge field at Punchestown. HMS SEAHORSE won a Fairyhouse maiden before fine runs at Cheltenham and Punchestown. He returned to the Flat to land a premier handicap easily at the Curragh last month and looks a class apart here. A victory here should ensure his presence in the lucrative Galway Hurdle later in the week.

Mark Walsh and Tony Martin team up on JP's Golf Marin, still a maiden but well supported when close up at Tipperary in May. The stable also run the consistent Sil Ver Klass, who has been in good form over fences and reverts to hurdles 12lb lower. Denis Hogan also has two entries and he rides Darkened, who has been placed twice on the level since an easy victory over timber at Kilbeggan. DELIGHTFANTASTIC has been hit with a massive 12lb hike after scoring at Tipperary but won so easily she's taken to go in again. Tudor Manor is lightly-race and makes his handicap debut over hurdles but looks on a fair mark and has Charlie O'Dwyer's claim to aid his cause. 6.10 Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden

Dermot Weld dominated this fixture for many years and has won this nine times in 20 years. TIVERTON will have been earmarked for a run here after a narrow defeat by Proud And Eagle at the Curragh and the winner boosted the form by landing a Group 3 at Leopardstown. Pivotal Trigger showed the benefit of his opening run when beaten a length at Tipperary while Cairo is a half-brother to a winner in the USA. Pearl Of Australia went for €72,000 at the two-year-old sales in May. 6.40 Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

COLTOR won this for Dermot Weld last year and can produce a repeat despite being on a 7lb higher mark. He arrives in winning form having scored over timber at Downpatrick in March and will be tuned up for this. Willie Mullins won this with Whiskey Sour in 2017 and the nine-year-old is one of six entries for the yard. Jockey bookings are no great help though Patrick's presence on board Grade 1 winning hurdler Echoes In Rain suggests she's the stable pick though he may not have made the weight on Farout. Harry Fry sends Winterwatch from the UK with Aine O'Connor on board and the four-year-old was an easy winner at Kempton last month. Powerful Aggie ran in two Listed contests in the spring and her overall form puts her in the picture and the recent rain has done no harm.

Low numbers have had the call in this in recent years though last year's winner was drawn 16 on soft ground. Dairerin is on the outside and followed a victory over the trip with a staying-on effort at Naas though he's gone up in the weights again. BAND WIDTH, who had scored twice at Sligo earlier, got no sort of run in the latter event and was only beaten a length so can reverse the form and take this. Girl Crush looked very progressive at Roscommon though that was on testing ground while Rockbury Lad ran his best race to date at Limerick and has been left on the same mark. 7.50 Eventus Handicap

Joseph O'Brien has won this a couple of times in recent years and with the yard running at a 25% strike-rate at present the lightly-raced and progressive COMMON PRACTICE (NAP) is taken to follow up his Curragh Apprentice Derby victory. Hymn Book Two's lone success came on heavy ground at Tipperary but Irish Lullaby was impressive at Killarney though a 9lb rise makes this much tougher. Enthrallment was having only his fifth run when fifth in the Ulster Derby and Scott McCullagh's claim puts him in the picture while War Correspondent showed major improvement at Dundalk and if transferring that progress to Turf would have to be considered. 8.20 Monami Construction Flat Race