Michael Winters expects his stable star to be back in action after Christmas following the setback incurred when finishing an excellent third to A Plus Tard in the Grade One over three miles.

The Cork handler will probably drop last season’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup winner back in trip, with races like the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and the Melling Chase at Aintree possible targets.

“He landed a bit on the ditch and the birch just cut the skin down below the back of the leg,” said Winters. “He didn’t overreach or anything so he’ll be fine. He’ll have to box rest for a fortnight or three weeks so he doesn’t break the stitches. He got great treatment in every way so I was very pleased with that.