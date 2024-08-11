Charyn claimed a second Group One victory in the Jacques le Marois at Deauville

Charyn (13/8 favourite) claimed a second Group One victory in the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

A lot of eyes were on Inspiral after two lacklustre runs this season and a well publicised jockey change on her attempt to win this race for a third successive year and provide her trainers, John and Thady Gosden, with a fifth victory on the bounce. There was drama before the race started with a late non-runner when Richard Hannon's Royal Ascot winner Haatem was withdrawn on veterinary advice and there was more to come when the gates opened as Inspiral was very slowly into stride under Ryan Moore, giving away several lengths. She soon latched onto the back of the field as Big Rock adopted his customary position at the head of affairs, tracked by Charyn and French Guineas winner Metropolitan with the unbeaten Quddwah just behind. Silvestre de Sousa moved Charyn alongside Big Rick at the two and a half furlong pole (500 metres) with Quddwah attempting to follow them through and Inspiral making her move towards the centre of the track but neither ever quite got on terms with the Queen Anne Stakes winner as Big Rock weakened out of it. Charyn quickened clear inside the final furlong, winning comfortably by three lengths to continue his meteoric rise for trainer Roger Varian and owner Nurlan Bizakov. There was a bunch finish for second with Metropolitan getting up late to deny Inspiral and Quddwah.

Aidan O'Brien: City Of Troy & The York Ebor Festival team



A delighted Varian told Sky Sports Racing: "It was rather a comfortable watch, I'm looking forward to seeing it again. He's a great horse, he seems to be getting better and better. "I don't know what to say. He makes me cry this horse, he's such a beautiful horse. You don't always know where you are with him, he's very laidback at home, he carries a lot of condition. Most times I've sent him to the races I wonder if I've done enough with him. "He carries a good middle but he's a great mind, he's very relaxed and makes my job easy. Silvestre is striking up a good relationship with him. I'm delighted for Nurlan Bizakov, his operation and his family, they put so much into the game. "I hope he stays sound, I hope we can enjoy him for a little while longer, he's a super horse." When winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, Charyn gained a starting berth in the Breeders' Cup Mile but a trip to America isn't top of connections' options. "He got the win and you're in from the Queen Anne," Varian answered. "It's an option but I'm not sure it's a route we'll go down, we have a lot of ground to cover before then. It's nice to be invited and it's nice to have it as an option at the end of the year. "We'll have to see how he is after today, he's in the Moulin and he's in the Queen Elizabeth II and we like the idea of Ascot, it's whether we go to Longchamp on the way or not and what we do after that and ahead of next year who knows? "We'll enjoy today, it's a great race to win. I'd like to mention the Niarchos family, I believe it's the 38th year they've sponsored this race which is incredible, their support is amazing, so to win this race is amazing." Charyn is 5/2 from 9/2 for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day with Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Buy your tickets for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening