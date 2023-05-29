Sporting Life
Jockey Charlotte Jones
Charlotte Jones handed 15-day ban at Cartmel after almost riding finish a circuit too soon

By Sporting Life
19:08 · MON May 29, 2023

Charlotte Jones was suspended for a total of 15 days by the Cartmel stewards following her ride on Moonlight Spirit in the Tony Connell Memorial Handicap Hurdle on Monday.

The 16/1 shot was eventually pulled up in the extended three-mile-one-furlong heat after Jones appeared to ride a finish a circuit too soon – an offence which incurred a 12-day suspension.

Jones was handed a further three days after the stewards found her guilty of careless riding in that her mount interfered with My Bobby Dazzler as she tried to rectify her mistake in the straight.

The report said: “Jones was suspended for three days for careless riding as she failed to take sufficient steps to avoid causing interference to My Bobby Dazzler, when giving the gelding a significant bump and causing him to become unbalanced as she re-joined the field after riding a finish a circuit too soon.”

