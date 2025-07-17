Charlie Johnston has full faith in Venetian Lace

The daughter of Masar caused some late drama in the Group 2 contest when veering quite markedly left when coming under pressure, effectively carrying eventual runner-up Italy and third home Wild Desert in her path.

Victory went to Charlie Appleby's Saba Desert, who remained out of trouble having stayed more towards the stands' side after missing a beat at the start, although Johnston is fairly adamantly that his filly would have gone close had she plotted a straighter course under Oisin Murphy.

Johnston said: "Venetian Lace came out of the race fine, I was a bit concerned whether her hanging so violently had been related to her feeling the ground but she seems OK.

"I'm not sure where she'll go next but the Fillies' Mile will be the ultimate aim and I wouldn't rule out going via the Moyglare as I thought she emerged from the Superlative with a lot of credit.

"She would certainly have been placed if she had kept straight. You couldn't say she wouldn't have won if she had kept straight, she had them all in trouble as they hit the rising ground and then she's just hung her chance away.

"So we think she's right up there with the nicest two-year-old fillies we've seen this year in this country."