Charlie Johnston has full faith in Venetian Lace

Charlie Johnston has warned punters not to disregard Venetian Lace wherever she runs next after last week's Superlative Stakes effort.
The daughter of Masar caused some late drama in the Group 2 contest when veering quite markedly left when coming under pressure, effectively carrying eventual runner-up Italy and third home Wild Desert in her path.
Victory went to Charlie Appleby's Saba Desert, who remained out of trouble having stayed more towards the stands' side after missing a beat at the start, although Johnston is fairly adamantly that his filly would have gone close had she plotted a straighter course under Oisin Murphy.
Johnston said: "Venetian Lace came out of the race fine, I was a bit concerned whether her hanging so violently had been related to her feeling the ground but she seems OK.
"I'm not sure where she'll go next but the Fillies' Mile will be the ultimate aim and I wouldn't rule out going via the Moyglare as I thought she emerged from the Superlative with a lot of credit.
"She would certainly have been placed if she had kept straight. You couldn't say she wouldn't have won if she had kept straight, she had them all in trouble as they hit the rising ground and then she's just hung her chance away.
"So we think she's right up there with the nicest two-year-old fillies we've seen this year in this country."
Johnston is currently in the process of mapping out his team for the Qatar Goodwood Festival, although he's facing something of a challenge regarding Marhaba Ghaiyyath, who found only one too good in the traditionally strong three-year-old bet365 Handicap at the July Festival.
The Middleham trainer explained: "I hope he goes to Goodwood but sadly for me there was an offer on the table for him to go to Australia which is all too common an occurrence nowadays.
"He's a smart, progressive horse who has still only had six runs in his life.
"He would have been one of the first names on the team sheet for Goodwood but if he does get sold then I'm trying to persuade them to let us run him at Goodwood before he goes, but that was a good run and he went up to a mark of 95 this week."
