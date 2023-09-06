Charlie Hills gives Vintage second Iberian Champagne aim

Charlie Hills’ classy two-year-old Iberian is on track to line up in the Betfred Champagne Stakes during Doncaster’s St Leger Festival.
Owned by Teme Valley and Ballylinch Stud, the son of Lope De Vega created a taking impression when winning a Newbury novice event earlier in the summer and immediately had his sights raised to bigger and better things.
Although deteriorating ground ruled him out of a Superlative Stakes clash with Aidan O’Brien’s Classic hope City Of Troy, Iberian did get the chance to advertise his talents in Group Two company when second in the Vintage Stakes during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Inexperience took its toll as he chased home Richard Hannon’s Haatem for the silver medal on the Sussex Downs, but his handler is hopeful the exposure to a higher calibre contest will tee him up nicely for his next outing at that level on Town Moor.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He’s been really good since Goodwood,” said Hills.
“He was probably just a little bit green on that ground and around that track. He just ran a bit in snatches but I’m sure that experience will bring him on a good bit.
“His work has been great since and he’s due to do a nice piece this week. Hopefully that will put him spot on for Doncaster next week.
“That race should suit him and better ground will help as well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org