Charlie Hills gives Vintage second Iberian Champagne aim

Owned by Teme Valley and Ballylinch Stud, the son of Lope De Vega created a taking impression when winning a Newbury novice event earlier in the summer and immediately had his sights raised to bigger and better things.

Although deteriorating ground ruled him out of a Superlative Stakes clash with Aidan O’Brien’s Classic hope City Of Troy, Iberian did get the chance to advertise his talents in Group Two company when second in the Vintage Stakes during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Inexperience took its toll as he chased home Richard Hannon’s Haatem for the silver medal on the Sussex Downs, but his handler is hopeful the exposure to a higher calibre contest will tee him up nicely for his next outing at that level on Town Moor.