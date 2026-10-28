In racing they say you should look forwards, not backwards.

It’s why Willie Mullins, after a season in which he won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Gold Cup and Grand National, decided to re-lay the gallop at Closutton ahead of the new season. He thought it could be even better.

It’s why Susannah and Rich Ricci went again with their recruitment drive despite enjoying the week of their racing lives at Cheltenham in March; why Godolphin and Coolmore continue to trade blows for the cream of the yearling crop every autumn as others desperately attempt to cling to their coattails.

But when it comes to the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby it’s hard not to yearn for yesteryear. There’s always a danger of sticking on a pair of rose-tinted glasses when you reflect on what’s gone before. But as I pore over renewal after renewal on YouTube, I don't think I can be deemed guilty of that.