Read the Timeform report of the Charlie Hall Chase, which was won in visually impressive style by Bravemansgame, though stiffer tasks await.

A fresh look to this year's Charlie Hall, with two of the three standout British staying novices - L'Homme Presse the missing one - of last season locking horns, though Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame are old rivals by now and the underperformance of the dual Aintree Grade 1 winner left the well-tuned Nicholls runner with a test he could pass without any significant improvement, visually impressive though he was.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bravemansgame has found Ahoy Senor well off the game the twice he's seen him off (overall record now 2-2) but, in giving his yard a second Charlie Hall in three years and fifth overall, put his Aintree flop well behind him having had a breathing operation in the seven months since; back to jumping/travelling with rare exuberance, he edged ahead on the bridle on landing four out and put things beyond doubt approaching the last, a couple of reminders on the flat seeing him maintain rather than extend his lead, which rather puts into focus potential stamina concerns for more demanding examinations in the division such as a Gold Cup, the King George predictably his main focus after this, far more a Cyrname or Silviniaco Conti than a See More Business among his yard's previous winners, not that Allaho's connections need lose too much sleep based on this ahead of a potential Kempton meeting. Eldorado Allen ran up to his best in adding to his fine record fresh after seven months off, a likeable type showing more stamina with age but, when all said and done, a notch or two shy of the best staying chasers, even confined to Britain; waited with, good progress on inner five out, outpaced next, rallied well from two out, took second flat.

Sam Brown picked up where he'd left off in routing a field of handicappers at Aintree, holding his own hiked in grade, to the extent he threw down the biggest challenge to the winner, though he'd been put in his place by the end; dropped out last, outpaced briefly five out, effort next, upsides briefly three out, left behind by winner last, lost second run-in, rallied; he's never been better but may be better aimed at a Grand National than a Cheltenham Gold Cup, full of stamina as he is. Paint The Dream saw his fitness edge get him only so far (others all returning), first undone for ability and later stamina; soon led, headed third, led again circuit out, headed again on landing four out, tied up as trip told between last two.