Charlie Hall Chase preview: Ben Jones confident of big run from Handstands

After a prolific novice campaign over fences, the Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old appeared to lose his way last term, failing to register a win in four starts.

That leaves him with a few questions to answer but his jockey s feels the Tim Radford-owned gelding has shaped much more like his old self this autumn ahead of his return in the Grade Two contest. And with the son of Getaway having enjoyed a couple of away days in Lambourn to get prepared for his tilt at the £100,000 feature, connections are confident of a bold show.

Jones said: “To be honest we can’t put last season down to anything. His first run at Carlisle was his best run of the season, and we thought he would come on for it, but it just went downhill from there.

“Sometimes when they have had a hard novice season it does take its toll, but he is such a hardy character that we didn’t think it would happen with him. Every run nothing came back, but this year he seems completely different. His work was always okay at home, but this autumn it has been above average.

“He has been to Lambourn a couple of times. Normally with ours we can get them 80% fit at home and if they have been away once then that should put them spot on. He has done all his work at home, and been away a couple of times. I would be quietly confident his fitness shouldn’t be a problem as he has done a lot more work than the average horse at the yard.

“I’m quietly excited, as if we have got the horse we think we have got then hopefully we can give Pic D’Orhy a run for his money."