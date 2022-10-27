Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor headline a high-class field for the £100,000 Grade bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday, day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting.

The eagerly-awaited rematch will be the third time the duo have met over fences, with Bravemansgame winning the battle in last season’s Kauto Star Novices’ Chase before Ahoy Senor reversed the form in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Bravemansgame is the 5/4 favourite with the sponsors to give trainer Paul Nicholls his fifth bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, while Lucinda Russell’s stable star is next in at 9/4. Eldorado Allen is the highest-rated horse in the race with a rating of 162, thanks to his victory in Newbury’s Denman Chase and subsequent third behind Allaho in the Ryanair Chase. Lightly raced 10-year-old Sam Brown posted a career best when routing the opposition by 15 lengths in a Grade Three handicap chase at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, in what was only his 13th career start.

Trainer Anthony Honeyball said: “Sam Brown has come through his preparation without any dramas and we have pressed enough buttons so that he can do himself justice. He is definitely a Grade Two-class horse and, given his rating of 157, there are not many options short of going in a race like the Coral Gold Cup with a big weight. Whether it happens in the Charlie Hall or not, he definitely warrants a few goes at these sort of races. "We did not think he would be able to win on the good to soft ground at Aintree but he did seem to spring off of it. It certainly brought about something we were not expecting and in some ways it is a positive because we do not know how good he can be on that sort of ground. “I have a lot of respect for Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, but Sam Brown is low mileage for a 10-year-old and it is nice to finally have him where we dreamt we would get him." The seven runners also include another Nicholls contender in Secret Investor, who has not run since defeating Clan Des Obeaux in the G2 Denman Chase in February 2021. Strong stayer Win My Wings makes her debut at this level over fences after a fine second half of last season, when she captured the Eider Chase and bolted up in the Scottish Grand National. Wide-margin Greatwood Gold Cup winner Paint The Dream completes the field as he steps up to three miles for the first time.