Check out our horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell) Giant horse who missed a couple of engagements last October (including here) on account of the ground before unseating rider when appearing to be held on his chasing debut at Carlisle. He put that behind him though by winning three of his next five starts including a fantastic display in Grade One company at Aintree, where Bravemansgame and L'Homme Presse admittedly didn't seem to run up to form. Can jump a bit to his right but has a huge engine and looks one of the brightest second-season chasers around.

Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls) Seriously impressive novice through the early parts of last season, having also showed his Grade One class with victory in the Challow Novices' Hurdle over the smaller obstacles the year before. Missed Cheltenham after the heavy rain in March and didn't perform close to expectations when returning to action at Aintree in April, when he trailed in 30 lengths adrift of Ahoy Senor. No surprise to see him kick off in the best possible fashion here as the relatively tight track and stiff jumping test will suit him down to the ground.

Bravemansgame is out on his own at Newbury

Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott) Has been a cracking servant over the years, winning 10 races including in Grade One company. Always shown his best around two and a half miles in the past but does look interesting stepped up for three miles for the first time, although he may just need a run to bring him to peak fitness if the past is anything to go by.

Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard) Has always been at - or close to - his best first time out so freshness angle no worry at all for him, while there's an argument to suggest he remains open to a bit more improvement as a three-miler despite signing off last season with a low-key effort at Aintree. Earlier form around the turn of the year would give him genuine claims to success here as he's clearly got the pace to handle a flat track on what could be fairly decent ground.

Good Boy Bobby (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Another horse who goes well when fresh, he represents last year's winning owners and also brings solid course form to the table after delivering the goods twice here before the turn of the year. Didn't get home in the Grand National when last seen and he has it to prove in terms of mixing with this calibre of opposition, but a bold bid looks likely all the same.

Paint The Dream (Fergal O'Brien) Highly progressive over fences the past two years on the whole and, unlike most in here, he's had a prep run which came in a handicap at Chepstow earlier in the month. He's going to have to leave that performance miles behind in order to be competitive in this Grade but he's fair value for his mark based on an impressive Greatwood Gold Cup win at Newbury in March and could get a slice of the action if bouncing back to that sort of form on Saturday.

Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball) Looked a serious Grand National prospect when slamming Shan Blue and the rest in a competitive-looking Aintree handicap in April, all the more meritorious given he'd previously shown his best on testing ground. Could be a little tapped for toe against this lot, though, and probably best watched for the time being.

Secret Investor (Paul Nicholls) Has spent a long time off the track so while his neck defeat of stablemate Clan Des Obeaux in a Newbury Grade Two when last seen in February 2021 obviously reads well, you'd have to think he's going to improve a notch or two for the run here. Has a good strike-rate overall and tends to be a safe jumper so realistic to think he'll acquit himself with credit.

Some Chaos (Michael Scudamore) A couple of levels below even the peripheral players in this line-up and likely to start among the outsiders of the field as a result, despite the fact he looked in top shape when winning a Chepstow handicap on his recent seasonal reappearance - not the first time he's struck gold first time back from a break.

Win My Wings on her way to victory in the Scottish National

Win My Wings (Christian Williams) Remarkable mare who couldn't get out of the 120s (BHA rating) over hurdles but took off as a chaser towards the end the 2020/21 campaign. Last year was a real success again as she won three major handicaps, culminating in victory in the Scottish Grand National, and she was still in the hunt before falling two fences from the finish in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown when last seen. Stamina evidently her forte so no surprise if she's taken off her feet around here when the taps are turned.