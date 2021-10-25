bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (Grade Two) Saturday October 30, 2021 When & Where: 3.05 Wetherby First prize: £56,950 TV: ITV4 & Racing TV (426) Racecards & FREE video form

Horse-by-horse guide

CHILLI FILLI Trainer : Henry Daly

: Henry Daly Form : 12F61-

She's the lowest rated in here - by a decent chunk to boot - and although a winner a couple of times when fresh in the past, plus the fact she's unexposed and unbeaten at three miles (two starts), she is bound to find this really tough having mainly competed against her own sex at a lower level. Stamina could well be tested a little more sternly in such warm company too.

CLONDAW CASTLE Trainer : Tom George

: Tom George Form : 13212-

Really filled out and progressed quite markedly last season, producing a string of consistent efforts to end the campaign with a lofty rating. Hard to know whether he was slightly over the top by the time he was second (beaten 26 lengths) to Clan Des Obeaux at Aintree in April and there's a fair chance he's a bit better than that bare form he was able to show there. Certainly gets the trip well enough and he's also proven going right and left-handed. Hard to knock him.

CYRNAME Trainer : Paul Nicholls

: Paul Nicholls Form : F/1PP-

One of the best chasers around when operating at the top of his game but comes with a Timeform 'squiggle' these days having been pulled-up at Kempton in last year's King George and suffered the same fate a couple of months later at Ascot. Plenty to prove all over again but his trainer has pulled off similar stunts with top jumpers in the past and he was seriously impressive first time out in this event 12 months ago. Hard to recommend at short prices, either way.

FUSIL RAFFLES Trainer : Nicky Henderson

: Nicky Henderson Form : P12P-2

Top-class juvenile hurdle winner a couple of seasons back but didn't quite make the grade in open company over timber before switching to fences last season. Won three times in total before ending campaign with a good second in the Marsh at Cheltenham then a disappointing run when bursting a blood vessel at Aintree. Failed to cope with chasing newcomer Bravemansgame at Newton Abbot recently but was having to concede that very smart prospect almost a stone so loads of positives to take from it. This one of three weekend options, while the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham next month may be an more suitable target.

KITTY'S LIGHT Trainer : Christian Williams

: Christian Williams Form : 3712-2

Started out over fences rated just 109 last August so already a pretty remarkable success story. Surely produced another career-best display when beaten a head by Chirico Vallis on his Chepstow comeback at the start of the month and probably deserves a crack at something like this on that evidence. Still only five and possibly not reached peak quite yet, though a major handicap might be more likely to fall his way than this Graded contest.

MIGHTY THUNDER Trainer : Lucinda Russell

: Lucinda Russell Form : 16121-

Ran four times over fences last season, winning three including the Scottish Grand National at Ayr when last seen. Subsequent rise in the handicaps means he could be caught between a rock and a hard place but Aintree likely to be the main target for a horse with "endless stamina", according to his trainer. Likely to be outpaced and a shade outclassed as well if lining up here.

SHAN BLUE Trainer : Dan Skelton

: Dan Skelton Form : 11252-

Good record at the course, following a novice hurdle second in 2019 and two novice chase wins early last season. Went on to win Grade One Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day and though unable to add to his tally afterwards, he mixed in the top novice races. Almost certain to line up here (also has an Ascot entry) and likely to be fit and firing given that track record and trainer MO. Jumps well and races prominently so another bold bid can definitely be expected.

TOP VILLE BEN Trainer : Philip Kirby

: Philip Kirby Form : 5313/P

Tired fifth in this event in 2019 before returning to win the Rowland Meyrick that Christmas. Only seen twice since, third in the 2020 Cotswold Chase and then pulling up in a French Grade Two over hurdles this spring. Hard to know quite where he is physically but handicapper has downgraded him from 164 to 156 which could be a bit more realistic and he'll need to resume right up at his best to be a major factor against the likes of Cyrname, Shan Blue and Clondaw Castle.