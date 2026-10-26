Charlie Hall Chase: Horse-by-horse guide and tips for Wetherby Grade 2

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase takes centre stage over the jumps on Saturday and Nic Doggett has a guide to the Wetherby field.

BLOW YOUR WAD (Jamie Moore & Josh Moore) Pendil Novices' Chase winner back in 2024, and generally viewed as more of a lover of flat tracks prior to last season where he ran well in big handicaps at Ascot (when trained by Tom Lacey) before finishing fourth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. Showed his new mark of 148 to be within reach when landing an easier race back over shorter at Chepstow, which resulted in him being sent off favourite for the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown where he found only Doyen Quest too good. Has a bit to find (including with that rival) and doesn't have the best record fresh, so easy enough to oppose here though.

Doyen Quest wins the Oaksey Chase at Sandown

DOYEN QUEST (Dan Skelton) Hold-up performer over hurdles who perhaps promised more than he delivered in that sphere, and looked a little as if that was going to be the case in his novice chase season as well (albeit in better races) until dominating the Oaksey Chase on his final start, relishing the test of stamina on decent ground. Doesn't have the greatest record fresh (though not all of those outings have come under ideal conditions) and no surprise to see him go well, though could face plenty of competition for the lead and his penalty makes life tougher. HANDSTANDS (Ben Pauling) Talented but somewhat fragile sort (has had breathing issues) whose best asset as a novice was his jumping, his win in the Scilly Isles more of a reflection of his ability than when pulled up later in the campaign (being hampered by a faller didn't help) at Aintree. Last season didn't go to plan, not jumping with his usual zip in four starts and stopping quickly when tried in first-time cheekpieces in the Ultima on his final outing. Plenty to prove on this return to action, though this does look a good place to start his season. HITMAN (Paul Nicholls) Aintree's loss could be Wetherby's gain, with Sunday's lost card likely to have seen the 10-year-old play a major part in the Old Roan Chase, a race he was second in on his reappearance in 2024 and then won first time up last season. That was his first win in three years, and didn't go close to repeating the dose in three subsequent runs, though it was through no fault of his own that he stumbled (when beaten) in the Topham when last seen. This the time to catch him, and the course and make up of this race should play to his strong-travelling strengths as long as the ground doesn't deteriorate much. Trip just about within range. KONFUSION (Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith) Has really hit his straps since going chasing, winning here after a six month break in February 2025, again after an absence in November of that year, and then following up his Rehearsal Chase win with another course success on Boxing Day. Didn't jump as well as he can when only third in the Peter Marsh at Haydock next time out, before falling at the Cheltenham Festival, but got back on track when third (off a mark of 145) in another competitive handicap at Aintree. Claims of making a successful step up in grade at his favourite track if he can master some of the other front-runners early on. MASTER CHEWY (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) Has done most of his winning over two miles on flat tracks, though always looked to excel when there was an emphasis on stamina in those races, including when getting up late on to win the 2025 Game Spirit. No victories since, and doesn't appear to have taken his form up in any way after moving out in distance, so hard to see this three-mile contest playing to his strengths. Has won fresh, but that was off a mark of 121 when clearly well-treated.

A moment to savour for the Pic D'Orhy team

PIC D'ORHY (Dan Skelton) Winning machine (15/38) for his former yard, but another high-profile stable switcher from Paul Nicholls in the silks of Mrs Johnny de la Hey; two of the three to have run so far have won well. Has an excellent record fresh, winning on four of his last five seasonal reappearances, so is another who may be primed to the minute for this return to action, especially as he is now an 11-year-old. Doesn't have too many races going this way round (Ascot specialist) and all of his wins have come over shorter (second in this race last year), so a few holes to be picked, but trainer's ability to transform horses means he deserves plenty of respect. RISKINTHEGROUND (Dan Skelton) Started off from a low base and as a result has been a pretty progressive handicapper for quite a few years now, adding two more wins to his tally last term from marks in the high 130s and low 140s. Not at his best on soft ground at Ffos Las on his return earlier this month, but should be more at home over this longer trip, for all he's likely to find himself a little outclassed if heading back into his grade (last of four – albeit on unsuitably heavy ground – when last tried at this level). THE REAL WHACKER (Patrick Neville) Beat some novices with bigger reputations when just holding on in the 2023 Brown Advisory, and put a disappointing next season quickly behind him when winning this race in 2024. Outclassed in Grade 1s during the remainder of that campaign, and patchy form since, but looked back on good terms with himself when making all in a Perth handicap (from a mark of 149) last month when appearing to relish a change of headgear. Perhaps a slight surprise that he runs here rather than head down the veterans' chase route, but should give it a good go on ground that suits, for all he's probably likely to come up short.

Twinjets is in complete control under Harry Cobden

TWINJETS (Paul Nicholls) Won both bumpers and then three novice hurdles for Milton Harris, and has extended his fine strike-rate with four wins in handicap chases since joining Paul Nicholls, including when last seen at Ayr in April. Another exuberant front-runner in the field, which might be a slight worry for supporters given he hasn't raced over three miles for some time (was a winner over this trip back in 2023, though). Conclusion This should be a good test all-round, with several exuberant front-runners likely to expose any jumping or stamina deficiencies in themselves and their rivals. The latter is a slight worry for HITMAN, but he is put up as an each-way option; his jumping is usually an asset, the ground should be ideal, and he can help lead a rally for his trainer Paul Nicholls who has so far had to take a back seat in the early stages of this season. He has won this race five times, including with Cyrname (2020) whose best form had also come over shorter trips. Cyrname's owner has already had success with those he has moved from Ditcheat to Dan Skelton's Alcester base, and class act Pic d'Orhy is another obvious one to consider given his fine record fresh. Course specialist Konfusion looks the pick of the remainder. Preview posted 1010 GMT on 27/10/2026