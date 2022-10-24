Despite suffering defeat to Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton last Christmas, the Lucinda Russell-trained Ahoy Senor has twice got the better of his old foe in the past, including when an impressive winner of the Grade One Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree when the pair last raced in early-April.

Trained just south of Perth at Kinross, Ahoy Senor is third-favourite for a number of firms for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. But first he heads to Wetherby for the track’s feature race of the season, worth £100,000.

“As long as the ground is safe – around good to soft – we will go to Wetherby,” said Russell’s partner and assistant, Peter Scudamore.

“He is in good form and this looks a good starting point for him. He’s come back having summered well and we’re looking forward to it."

The two highly promising, second-season chasers feature among a potential field of 10 for Saturday's Grade Two contest over the extended three miles, where they might meet Jeremy Scott's former Grade One Ascot Chase winner Dashel Drasher.

Champion trainer Nicholls has a second string to his bow in the shape of 10-year-old Secret Investor, who has spent over 600 days on the sidelines, while Joe Tizzard has entered the grey Eldorado Allen, who beaten Hitman in the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal comeback last November and went on to win another Grade Two in Newbury's Denman Chase.

Good Boy Bobby runs for last year's winning owners Simon Munir & Isaac Souede (Fusil Raffles), with the possible line-up completed by Paint The Dream, Sam Brown, Some Chaos and Christian Williams' mare Win My Wings, who was one of the success stories of last season after winning three valuable handicaps including the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.