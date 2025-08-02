Charlie Fellowes trained Luther awarded Hall Of Fame Stakes at Saratoga

Zulu Kingdom had crossed the line with a length and a half to spare in the Grade 2 but the 4/5 favourite was demoted to fourth by the stewards.

The three stewards ruled that Zulu Kingdom, racing two or three off the rail, drifted in on the first turn causing interference which led to fourth past the post Tiz Dashing giving Luther a bump leading Joel Rosario to snatch up his mount; Rosario duly filed an objection and the amended result followed.

Rosario said he had fears Luther was about to fall after he was bumped.

"It looked like (Zulu Kingdom) dropped in. There was another horse on the outside of me, so when he dropped over there, there was no room after that," Rosario said. "I thought for a second my horse was going down. There was no room in there. He got out of there, put it all together, and ran a good race after that."

Stuart Ritchie, the traveling lad for Fellowes, told bloodhorse.com: "I didn't know it was an objection because I am not from here and I didn't hear anything,"

"Then a friend came over and said, 'You'll win it. You'll win it because (Zulu Kingdom) came straight over and (Luther) nearly went down.' I thought 'Oh no, I am taking a broken horse home. The boss will kill me."