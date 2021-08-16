The Oasis Dream colt is a hot favourite to follow in the hoofprints of the former Appleby-trained star Pinatubo, who won the National Stakes two years ago before following up on the Rowley Mile.

Since making an impressive start to his career at Sandown in June, Charlie Appleby’s colt has claimed a narrow victory in the Superlative Stakes on Newmarket’s July Course and run out an emphatic winner of the National Stakes at the Curragh.

One of the biggest threats to Native Trail appears to be Roger Varian’s Bayside Boy, who lines-up off the back of a victory in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Irish hopes are carried by the Ger Lyons-trained Straight Answer, who was supplemented at the start of the week, and the once-raced maiden winner Glounthaune, who bids to provide Aidan O’Brien with an eighth Dewhurst success.

Hugo Palmer has not made any secret of the regard in which he holds Dubawi Legend, while Dave Loughnane’s Go Bears Go bids to make it third time lucky at Group One level after going close in the Phoenix Stakes and the Middle Park on his last couple of appearances.

Royal Ascot winner Berkshire Shadow (Andrew Balding) and Dhabab (John and Thady Gosden) complete the line-up.

Ante-post favourite M C Muldoon is one of six runners for Willie Mullins in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch.

The Closutton handler has saddled the last three winners of the prestigious staying handicap and appears intent on adding to his tally, with M C Muldoon joined by defending champion Great White Shark, Micro Manage, Whiskey Sour, Burning Victory and Foveros.